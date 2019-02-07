Leeann Dempster: Hibs will not rush head coach appointment

Eddie May, left, and Grant Murray have taken charge of Hibs' last three games

Hibernian will not rush the appointment of a head coach, despite holding talks with candidates in England this week, says chief executive Leeann Dempster.

An Easter Road delegation spoke to ex-Leeds United boss Paul Heckingbottom, and former Blackburn coach Michael Appleton has emerged as a candidate.

Eddie May and Grant Murray will remain in charge for Saturday's Scottish Cup last-16 tie with Raith Rovers.

"We have had conversations, and there's some more to be had," Dempster said.

"The search is well under way. We have had a lot of interest in the post, but we're not rushing this process."

May and Murray have overseen three matches - winning at St Mirren, then losing to Aberdeen and Celtic - since Neil Lennon left his post.

In the interim, Hibs made three deadline day signings, with Marc McNulty, Darnell Johnson and Gael Bigirimana all arriving.

Dempster said that was possible due to the "great people and good structure" in place at the Leith club.

"I've read a lot of absolute rubbish about us being in turmoil and it being a shambles, blah, blah, blah. It's totally and utterly untrue, it's just complete and utter drama," she said.

"I understand supporters want to know - it's their club - but there's been a joint statement that's been agreed by all parties and we are really not saying anything beyond that.

"When events come towards you, you have the benefit of great people, good structure, being able to support you to help you get through periods of difficulty and opportunity."