Spanish Copa del Rey - 1st Leg
Real Betis2Valencia2

Real Betis 2-2 Valencia: Copa del Rey semi-final first leg ends in a draw

Valencia
Valencia last won the Copa del Rey in 2008

Valencia fought back from 2-0 down and scored a 93rd-minute equaliser as their Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg tie at Real Betis ended level.

Loren Moron headed the hosts ahead from Sidnei's cross, before Joaquin scored directly from a left-wing corner.

But Denis Cheryshev pulled one back for Valencia with a header after Kevin Gameiro's delivery and Cheryshev then headed against the crossbar.

Gameiro made it 2-2 in injury time, finishing Rodrigo Moreno's low pass.

Betis were playing in the semi-finals for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2005, while Valencia scored another late goal after netting twice in injury time to edge out Getafe in the quarter-finals.

The second leg takes place at Valencia's Mestalla on Thursday, 28 February, a day after the second leg of the other semi-final between Real Madrid and Barcelona, a tie that is also level after a 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp on Wednesday.

The final will be held on 25 May at Betis' home ground, the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.

Line-ups

Real Betis

  • 1Robles
  • 23Mandi
  • 5BartraSubstituted forGarcía Fernándezat 10'minutes
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 6Canales
  • 18Guardado
  • 20FirpoBooked at 15minsSubstituted forGuerrero Martínat 80'minutes
  • 21Lo Celso
  • 16MorónSubstituted forRodríguez Ruizat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Guerrero Martín
  • 3García Fernández
  • 7León
  • 10Rodríguez Ruiz
  • 13López
  • 22Lainez
  • 34Kaptoum

Valencia

  • 1Doménech
  • 21Piccini
  • 24Garay
  • 5Gabriel
  • 14Gayá
  • 8SolerBooked at 65minsSubstituted forWassat 78'minutes
  • 17CoquelinSubstituted forKondogbiaat 58'minutes
  • 10ParejoBooked at 73mins
  • 11Cheryshev
  • 19RodrigoBooked at 52mins
  • 22Mina LorenzoSubstituted forGameiroat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Roncaglia
  • 6Kondogbia
  • 9Gameiro
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 18Wass
  • 20Torres
  • 23Sobrino
Referee:
Carlos del Cerro Grande
Attendance:
57,123

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away10
Fouls
Home8
Away10

