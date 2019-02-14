Queens Park Rangers v Watford

Roberto Pereyra could feature for the first time since Watford's defeat against Tottenham on 30 January

TEAM NEWS

QPR defenders Angel Rangel and Geoff Cameron are both injury absentees for the visit of Watford.

Fellow defender Joel Lynch will have a back injury assessed ahead of QPR's third game in six days.

Watford pair Sebastian Prodl and Roberto Pereyra will be assessed, having returned to full training after knee and calf injuries respectively.

But forward Isaac Success and defender Kiko Femenia are both definite absentees with hamstring problems.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@GuyMowbray: The weekend's opening tie could be a cracker, with neither side constrained by any real league pressures to go back to.

Despite an awful current run of Championship results, QPR aren't in imminent danger of a relegation scrap, and can point to a lot of bad luck of late.

They can also take heart from the form of recently-recalled Matt Smith, with the giant striker scoring four goals in the last three games.

Watford are in rude health and, if they win this as they ought to, might feel that this could be their cup year.

With no replays in the fifth round for the first time, it's all or nothing under Friday night lights at a full Loftus Road.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Queens Park Rangers manager Steve McClaren: "Just recently our performances have been inconsistent. We've talked about it. In the last week I've been pleased with the performances.

"We haven't had that luck recently and it will turn. We're very close - and tomorrow's game is a great opportunity."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "I think QPR are playing well. It's true in the last few games they didn't get good results but in many games they've been very close to getting them.

"Against Bristol City on Tuesday they conceded the second goal from a penalty at the end. In the game before, after losing 4-0 against Birmingham they were able to score three goals and missed a penalty in the last minute. I know it will be a very demanding game for us."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford won the only previous FA Cup meeting 2-1 at Loftus Road in January 1980.

QPR have lost just one of the last five home encounters in all competitions, winning two and drawing two.

Queens Park Rangers

This is their first FA Cup fifth-round match since 1996-97 - they last reached the quarter-finals in 1994-95.

QPR have gone seven Championship matches without a win, losing the last five.

Despite keeping 10 clean sheets from their 31 matches to date, only four teams have conceded more goals in the Championship this season than QPR's 47.

Nahki Wells has scored or assisted a goal in each of his last four FA Cup starts (three goals, one assist).

Watford