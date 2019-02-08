Ivorian defender Sol Bamba leads African tributes to Sala

Players from around the world have been paying tribute to Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala

Cardiff City's Ivorian defender Sol Bamba has led the tributes from African players to Argentine player Emiliano Sala following the identification of his body.

Sala's body was recovered on Wednesday from the wreckage of a crashed plane that was flying him from Nantes to join his new club, Cardiff City.

The 28-year-old was on a plane piloted by David Ibbotson, which went missing over the English Channel on 21 January.

"Tragic... May you rest in peace," was Bamba's simple message on Twitter, under a black and white photo of Sala.

Ghana's Majeed Waris played and trained alongside Sala at Nantes for the first half of the season.

"You were loved by everyone and you will be remembered by everyone. RIP," appeared next to a photo of the two of them sharing a joke.

"Rest in peace my brother! May God open the doors to paradise," wrote France-born team-mate Enoch Kwateng, who has Ghanaian heritage.

DR Congo forward Cedric Bakambu posted the same photo as Bamba and wrote: "Rest in Peace. My prayers are with him and his family."

France-born Bakambu began his career with Sochaux at the same time as Sala was beginning his time in French football.

Another player to come up against Sala in French football is Morocco's Youssef Ait Bennasser, who is on loan at St Etienne from Monaco.

"Que la terre te soit légère.. #RIPSala," he wrote in French, which means "May the earth rest lightly upon you."

Brighton's Mali midfielder Yves Bissouma, who moved to England from France, was another to pay tribute.

"Rest in peace Emiliano Sala..... all my thoughts to the family, the relatives, the @FCNantes, the supporters, and the football family," he wrote.

Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor, who is playing in Turkey currently, posted messages for both families.

"When I first heard about this crash 2 weeks ago, I felt really sad but still a had strong hope that they would find him," he tweeted.

"Today, I feel heartbroken and sorry to hear that the body recovered from the wreckage of the crashed plane was that of @emilianosala9.

"I send my sincere condolences his family, friends and colleagues. My thought and prayers are also with the pilot David Ibbotson's family and loved ones at this time."

Ivory Coast striker Wilfried Bony, who is on loan at Qatari side Al-Arabi, was another player to pay tribute.

"Condolences to your family, the world of football and the family members of the flight crew."

Bony's compatriot Didier Drogba had this to say: "Rest in heaven. Champion @emilianosala9."

"Rest in peace. Emi," was the simple message from former Ghana and Chelsea star Michael Essien.