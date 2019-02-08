English football derbies quiz: Do you know these fixtures from their derby names?
Promotion-chasers meet relegation candidates in the Championship on Sunday as Norwich City face Ipswich Town in the 107th meeting of the two East Anglian rivals.
The teams drew 1-1 back in September in the last instalment of what has become known as the 'Old Farm' derby.
That got us thinking about some of the other more obscure derby names in English league football
We've come up with 10 and want you to name the fixture with your answer in Team A v Team B format. You have four minutes - good luck!
Can you name these 10 fixtures from its 'derby' name?
