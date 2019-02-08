David Stockdale: Coventry City sign Birmingham City keeper on emergency loan

David Stockdale has not appeared for parent side Birmingham City this season

You've probably heard the phrase 'have boots will travel' about players looking for a game.

Birmingham City goalkeeper David Stockdale might consider offering his services with the slogan 'have gloves will travel' after going on his third emergency loan of the season.

Stockdale has joined Coventry on a seven-day deal after both their first-team keepers picked up injuries.

He has previously had spells at Wycombe and Southend.

The 33-year-old will make his debut for Mark Robins' side, who are without Lee Burge and Liam O'Brien, against Rochdale on Saturday.

Coincidentally Dale's keeper in Saturday's fixture is also an emergency loan signing.

Middlesbrough's Andy Lonergan joined Keith Hill's side on a seven-day deal on Thursday.

