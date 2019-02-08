Robbie Willmott: FA Cup hero signs new deal with Newport County

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Newport 2-0 Middlesbrough highlights

Newport County's FA Cup hero Robbie Willmott has signed a two-year contract extension with the Exiles to remain at the club until 2021.

Willmott has made over 150 appearances for Newport in two separate spells, helping them to promotion back to the Football League in 2013.

Willmott scored his first goal of the season in County's 2-0 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough in midweek.

"I am very happy to get it all done. I love it here," Willmott said.

"It is great news for the club. Robbie has a long-standing affiliation with the club and he is a very talented football player with a lot of quality," boss Michael Flynn added.

"I am delighted he has extended his stay with us."