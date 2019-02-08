Allan McGregor: Rangers keeper faces ban for 'kick' at Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson

Lewis Ferguson (left) was left holding his leg after a collision with McGregor

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor faces a possible two-match ban after being issued with a notice of complaint for violent conduct against Aberdeen.

McGregor, 37, appeared to aim a kick at Lewis Ferguson after coming out to claim the ball ahead of the Dons midfielder.

He will have a hearing on Tuesday, unless Rangers dispute the charge.

Rangers are waiting to hear whether an appeal against Alfredo Morelos' red card at Pittodrie has been successful.

Steven Gerrard's side face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Saturday in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup.