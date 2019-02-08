Jimmy Callacher: Linfield defender wins January player award

Callacher took his tally for the season to nine in January

Linfield defender Jimmy Callacher has been named player of the month for January by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

It is the second time the former Glentoran centre-half has won the monthly accolade.

He scored twice as the Blues won all seven games during the month and opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Irish Premiership.

Callacher's team-mate Jordan Stewart was runner-up.

David Healy's men welcome Coleraine to Windsor Park on Saturday, before taking on Ballymena United in the League Cup final on 16 February.

Former Glenavon striker Stephen Donnelly, who has since left Mourneview Park, won the goal of the month for his delightful effort in the Lurgan Blues' Irish Cup fifth round win over Rosemount Rec.