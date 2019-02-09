Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3.
Borussia Dortmund 3-3 Hoffenheim: Leaders blow 3-0 lead to draw
-
- From the section European Football
Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund threw away a 3-0 lead to draw against Hoffenheim.
Jadon Sancho put in another sensational performance, having a goal disallowed before opening the scoring, then setting up Mario Gotze's goal and hitting the post.
Raphael Guerreiro made it 3-0 in the 66th minute.
But Ishak Belfodil pulled one back before Pavel Kaderabek and Belfodil headers rescued a dramatic point.
Dortmund are six points above second-placed Bayern Munich, who are playing Schalke at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.
England winger Sancho, at 18 years and 321 days, is now the youngest player to score eight Bundesliga goals in his career.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 33Weigl
- 4Diallo
- 5Hakimi
- 19Dahoud
- 28Witsel
- 7Sancho
- 20PhilippSubstituted forAlcácerat 70'minutes
- 13GuerreiroSubstituted forWolfat 90+2'minutes
- 10GötzeSubstituted forToprakat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Alcácer
- 22Pulisic
- 27Wolf
- 29Schmelzer
- 34Bruun Larsen
- 35Hitz
- 36Toprak
Hoffenheim
- 1Baumann
- 4Bicakcic
- 38Posch
- 21Hübner
- 11GrillitschBooked at 28mins
- 3Kaderábek
- 13BittencourtSubstituted forNelsonat 70'minutes
- 10DemirbayBooked at 40minsSubstituted forGeigerat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 16Schulz
- 34Apolinário de Lira
- 27KramaricSubstituted forBelfodilat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brenet
- 8Geiger
- 9Nelson
- 18Amiri
- 19Belfodil
- 28Szalai
- 33Stolz
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 81,365
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away6
- Corners
- Home7
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dennis Geiger.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Raphael Guerreiro.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Booking
Dennis Geiger (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card.
Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3. Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dennis Geiger following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).
Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund).
Benjamin Hübner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Joelinton.
Attempt blocked. Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Florian Grillitsch.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Stefan Posch.
Attempt blocked. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2. Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Florian Grillitsch with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ömer Toprak replaces Mario Götze.
Attempt blocked. Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mario Götze.
Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Geiger.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1. Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Attempt missed. Benjamin Hübner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dennis Geiger with a cross following a corner.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Roman Bürki.
Attempt saved. Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Geiger with a cross.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.
Attempt blocked. Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Geiger.
Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).