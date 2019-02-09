German Bundesliga
B Dortmund3Hoffenheim3

Borussia Dortmund 3-3 Hoffenheim: Leaders blow 3-0 lead to draw

Jadon Sancho
Borussia Dortmund had only dropped points in one previous Bundesliga game this season

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund threw away a 3-0 lead to draw against Hoffenheim.

Jadon Sancho put in another sensational performance, having a goal disallowed before opening the scoring, then setting up Mario Gotze's goal and hitting the post.

Raphael Guerreiro made it 3-0 in the 66th minute.

But Ishak Belfodil pulled one back before Pavel Kaderabek and Belfodil headers rescued a dramatic point.

Dortmund are six points above second-placed Bayern Munich, who are playing Schalke at 17:30 GMT on Saturday.

England winger Sancho, at 18 years and 321 days, is now the youngest player to score eight Bundesliga goals in his career.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

  • 1Bürki
  • 26Piszczek
  • 33Weigl
  • 4Diallo
  • 5Hakimi
  • 19Dahoud
  • 28Witsel
  • 7Sancho
  • 20PhilippSubstituted forAlcácerat 70'minutes
  • 13GuerreiroSubstituted forWolfat 90+2'minutes
  • 10GötzeSubstituted forToprakat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Alcácer
  • 22Pulisic
  • 27Wolf
  • 29Schmelzer
  • 34Bruun Larsen
  • 35Hitz
  • 36Toprak

Hoffenheim

  • 1Baumann
  • 4Bicakcic
  • 38Posch
  • 21Hübner
  • 11GrillitschBooked at 28mins
  • 3Kaderábek
  • 13BittencourtSubstituted forNelsonat 70'minutes
  • 10DemirbayBooked at 40minsSubstituted forGeigerat 45'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 16Schulz
  • 34Apolinário de Lira
  • 27KramaricSubstituted forBelfodilat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brenet
  • 8Geiger
  • 9Nelson
  • 18Amiri
  • 19Belfodil
  • 28Szalai
  • 33Stolz
Referee:
Marco Fritz
Attendance:
81,365

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamHoffenheim
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home16
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away6
Corners
Home7
Away8
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Dennis Geiger.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marius Wolf replaces Raphael Guerreiro.

Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Booking

Dennis Geiger (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) is shown the yellow card.

Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 3. Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dennis Geiger following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund).

Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund).

Benjamin Hübner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Joelinton.

Attempt blocked. Abdou Diallo (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raphael Guerreiro with a cross.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Florian Grillitsch.

Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Stefan Posch.

Attempt blocked. Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2. Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Florian Grillitsch with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Ömer Toprak replaces Mario Götze.

Attempt blocked. Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Mahmoud Dahoud.

Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Mario Götze.

Paco Alcácer (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Attempt blocked. Reiss Nelson (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Geiger.

Goal!

Goal! Borussia Dortmund 3, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1. Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.

Attempt missed. Benjamin Hübner (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dennis Geiger with a cross following a corner.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Roman Bürki.

Attempt saved. Pavel Kaderábek (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dennis Geiger with a cross.

Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Abdou Diallo.

Attempt blocked. Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dennis Geiger.

Roman Bürki (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ishak Belfodil (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 9th February 2019

  • B DortmundBorussia Dortmund3Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim3
  • B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach0Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin3
  • HannoverHannover 962Nuremberg1. FC Nuremberg0
  • RB LeipzigRB Leipzig0FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt0
  • FreiburgSC Freiburg3WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg3
  • Bayern MunichBayern Munich3SchalkeFC Schalke 041

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Dortmund21155154233150
2Bayern Munich21143447242345
3B Mgladbach21133541212042
4RB Leipzig21115538182038
5Frankfurt2196640271333
6B Leverkusen2110383732533
7Wolfsburg219573230232
8Hertha Berlin218763431331
9Hoffenheim217954132930
10Werder Bremen207673232027
11Mainz217682333-1027
12Freiburg215882937-823
13Schalke2164112532-722
14Düsseldorf2064102239-1722
15Augsburg2046102933-418
16Stuttgart2043131744-2715
17Hannover2135132044-2414
18Nuremberg2126131746-2912
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories