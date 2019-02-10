Match ends, Sassuolo 0, Juventus 3.
Sassuolo 0-3 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores as champions go 11 points clear
-
- From the section European Football
Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 20th Juventus goal as the unbeaten champions beat Sassuolo to go 11 points clear at the top of Serie A.
Sami Khedira scored from a rebound after a Ronaldo effort was saved.
The Portugal star then headed home Miralem Pjanic's corner in the second half - the ninth consecutive away league game in which he has scored.
Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can scored a late third with his first touch after coming off the bench.
Ronaldo - who also had a goal correctly disallowed for offside - is Serie A's top scorer with 18 goals, and has scored 20 in 31 appearances for Juve in all competitions.
Juventus, who have won 20 and drawn three of their 23 league games, are chasing an eighth consecutive Serie A title.
Earlier, Atalanta moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 win over SPAL. Duvan Zapata scored their winner with his 18th goal in 12 games.
Line-ups
Sassuolo
- 47Consigli
- 21LirolaBooked at 90mins
- 23MagnaniBooked at 30mins
- 13Peluso
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 68BourabiaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMagnanelliat 79'minutes
- 12Sensi
- 73Locatelli
- 25Berardi
- 30BabacarSubstituted forBogaat 59'minutes
- 9DjuricicSubstituted forMatriat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Demiral
- 4Magnanelli
- 5Lemos
- 10Matri
- 11Scamacca
- 19Odgaard
- 20Boga
- 28Satalino
- 31Ferrari
- 34Di Francesco
- 98Adjapong
- 99Brignola
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 24Rugani
- 4Cáceres
- 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 27mins
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forDybalaat 83'minutes
- 6KhediraSubstituted forBentancurat 66'minutes
- 5PjanicBooked at 6mins
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forCanat 85'minutes
- 17Mandzukic
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 10Dybala
- 15Barzagli
- 18Kean
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 23Can
- 30Bentancur
- 37Spinazzola
- Referee:
- Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 0, Juventus 3.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.
Booking
Pol Lirola (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pol Lirola (Sassuolo).
Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).
Rogerio (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Giangiacomo Magnani.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).
Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Offside, Juventus. Alex Sandro tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Sassuolo 0, Juventus 3. Emre Can (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Francesco Magnanelli replaces Mehdi Bourabia.
Foul by Mehdi Bourabia (Sassuolo).
Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Mario Mandzukic.
Attempt blocked. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.
Goal!
Goal! Sassuolo 0, Juventus 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Sassuolo). Video Review.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Stefano Sensi.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Sami Khedira because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo).
Attempt blocked. Mehdi Bourabia (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.
Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Sassuolo).
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Jeremie Boga replaces Khouma Babacar.
Foul by Pol Lirola (Sassuolo).
Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.