Sassuolo 0-3 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo scores as champions go 11 points clear

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in nine consecutive away league games for the first time in his career. The best run in Serie A history is 10

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 20th Juventus goal as the unbeaten champions beat Sassuolo to go 11 points clear at the top of Serie A.

Sami Khedira scored from a rebound after a Ronaldo effort was saved.

The Portugal star then headed home Miralem Pjanic's corner in the second half - the ninth consecutive away league game in which he has scored.

Former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can scored a late third with his first touch after coming off the bench.

Ronaldo - who also had a goal correctly disallowed for offside - is Serie A's top scorer with 18 goals, and has scored 20 in 31 appearances for Juve in all competitions.

Juventus, who have won 20 and drawn three of their 23 league games, are chasing an eighth consecutive Serie A title.

Earlier, Atalanta moved into the Champions League places with a 2-1 win over SPAL. Duvan Zapata scored their winner with his 18th goal in 12 games.

Line-ups

Sassuolo

  • 47Consigli
  • 21LirolaBooked at 90mins
  • 23MagnaniBooked at 30mins
  • 13Peluso
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 68BourabiaBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMagnanelliat 79'minutes
  • 12Sensi
  • 73Locatelli
  • 25Berardi
  • 30BabacarSubstituted forBogaat 59'minutes
  • 9DjuricicSubstituted forMatriat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Demiral
  • 4Magnanelli
  • 5Lemos
  • 10Matri
  • 11Scamacca
  • 19Odgaard
  • 20Boga
  • 28Satalino
  • 31Ferrari
  • 34Di Francesco
  • 98Adjapong
  • 99Brignola

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 4Cáceres
  • 12Lobo SilvaBooked at 27mins
  • 33BernardeschiSubstituted forDybalaat 83'minutes
  • 6KhediraSubstituted forBentancurat 66'minutes
  • 5PjanicBooked at 6mins
  • 14MatuidiSubstituted forCanat 85'minutes
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 10Dybala
  • 15Barzagli
  • 18Kean
  • 20Cavaco Cancelo
  • 21Pinsoglio
  • 22Perin
  • 23Can
  • 30Bentancur
  • 37Spinazzola
Referee:
Paolo Silvio Mazzoleni

Match Stats

Home TeamSassuoloAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home9
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home19
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Sassuolo 0, Juventus 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Sassuolo 0, Juventus 3.

Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Wojciech Szczesny.

Booking

Pol Lirola (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pol Lirola (Sassuolo).

Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).

Rogerio (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Giangiacomo Magnani.

Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).

Emre Can (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Offside, Juventus. Alex Sandro tries a through ball, but Paulo Dybala is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Sassuolo 0, Juventus 3. Emre Can (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Emre Can replaces Blaise Matuidi.

Foul by Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo).

Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Paulo Dybala replaces Federico Bernardeschi.

Substitution

Substitution, Sassuolo. Francesco Magnanelli replaces Mehdi Bourabia.

Foul by Mehdi Bourabia (Sassuolo).

Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Mario Mandzukic.

Attempt blocked. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.

Goal!

Goal! Sassuolo 0, Juventus 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic with a cross following a corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Sassuolo). Video Review.

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Stefano Sensi.

Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur replaces Sami Khedira because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).

Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Hand ball by Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo).

Attempt blocked. Mehdi Bourabia (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Domenico Berardi.

Hand ball by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Sassuolo).

Substitution

Substitution, Sassuolo. Jeremie Boga replaces Khouma Babacar.

Foul by Pol Lirola (Sassuolo).

Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 10th February 2019

  • SassuoloSassuolo0JuventusJuventus3
  • BolognaBologna1GenoaGenoa1
  • AtalantaAtalanta2SPALSPAL1
  • SampdoriaSampdoria0FrosinoneFrosinone1
  • TorinoTorino1UdineseUdinese0
  • AC MilanAC Milan19:30CagliariCagliari

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus23203049153463
2Napoli23164342182452
3Inter Milan23134632161643
4Atalanta23115750311938
5Roma23108544301438
6Lazio2311573225738
7AC Milan229942921836
8Torino2381052822634
9Sampdoria239683930933
10Fiorentina2371153325832
11Sassuolo237973436-230
12Parma2385102431-729
13Genoa2367103040-1025
14SPAL2357112032-1222
15Cagliari224991931-1221
16Udinese2347121831-1319
17Bologna2339111835-1718
18Empoli2346132745-1818
19Frosinone2337131743-2616
20Chievo2319131947-289
View full Italian Serie A table

