Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Barcelona: Champions six points clear after draw

Lionel Messi has scored 29 goals in as many games this season but could not add to his tally

Barcelona were held to a goalless draw at Athletic Bilbao as they went six points clear at the top of La Liga.

Lionel Messi had Barca's best chance as his lob from outside the box hit the top of the crossbar.

The hosts were the better team and Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen pulled off excellent saves to deny Markel Susaeta and Inaki Williams.

Athletic ended with 10 men when Oscar de Marcos was shown a second yellow card in injury time for handball.

Champions Barcelona, who are unbeaten in 11 league games, missed the chance to go eight points above second-placed Real Madrid, who beat Atletico 3-1 in the capital derby on Saturday.

It was the first time they had failed to score in a La Liga match in 38 games, since a goalless home draw with Getafe on 11 February 2018.