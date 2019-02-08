Darnell Johnson: Hibernian defender faces ban for challenge on Celtic's Emilio Izaguirre

Johnson's challenge left Izaguirre writhing in agony and forced to depart on a stretcher

On-loan Hibernian defender Darnell Johnson faces a possible two-match ban after being issued with a notice of complaint for violent conduct in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat against Celtic.

Johnson, 20, was making his first appearance for the Edinburgh side since arriving last month from Leicester.

But he caught Celtic's Emilio Izaguirre with a challenge that saw the left-back taken off on a stretcher.

Johnson will have a hearing on Tuesday, unless Hibs dispute the charge.

They host Raith Rovers in the last 16 of the Scottish Cup on Saturday.