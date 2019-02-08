Alfredo Morelos: Rangers striker banned for three matches after appeal against red card rejected

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Alfredo Morelos & Scott McKenna clash at Pittodrie

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has been banned for three matches after failing to get his red card against Aberdeen overturned.

Morelos and Scott McKenna were both dismissed at Pittodrie on Wednesday for kicking out at each other in Rangers' 4-2 Scottish Premiership win.

The Ibrox club's appeal was rejected at a judicial panel hearing on Friday.

Morelos will now miss Saturday's Scottish Cup last-16 tie at Kilmarnock, plus Rangers' next two league matches.

The Colombian received a mandatory two-game ban from all competitions for the red card, with a further Premiership game added because it was his second sending-off in the league this season.

The 22-year-old was also dismissed during Aberdeen's 1-0 win at Ibrox in December, having been successful in an appeal against his red card - again for clashing with McKenna at Pittodrie on the opening day of the season.

As well as Saturday's cup tie at Kilmarnock, Morelos will also miss the Scottish Premiership visit of St Johnstone a week later, plus another league game at Hamilton on 24 February.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is also facing a two-game ban after being issued with a notice of complaint for kicking out at Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson.