Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says squad two years away from title bid

Manchester United are yet to lose since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over in December

Manchester United are two years away from being Premier League title contenders but do not need a squad overhaul to get there, says interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United have won nine of 10 games in all competitions since Solskjaer replaced the sacked Jose Mourinho in December.

They are currently fifth in the Premier League table, 14 points behind rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

"We're too far behind this year, obviously," said Solskjaer.

"You've got to catch up with the other teams ahead of us, especially City, Liverpool but now Tottenham - they're really in the running as well.

"Two years' time is long enough, but also short enough to say that we've got the possibility to make a big difference in our preparation, in everything."

The 45-year-old Norwegian, who won the Premier League manager of the month award for January, said he already had a "picture" of how he thinks "this Manchester United team will look in a couple of years", even if he does not get the job on a permanent basis.

When asked how many players the club would need to sign to challenge for the title, Solskjaer said: "It is about who we've got here as well.

"If every single player can improve by 1-2% it is not about X amount of players.

"It's not just buy a superstar and that will fix things and suddenly we go from challenging to be among the top four to being champions."

The former striker added that he hoped United, who face Fulham at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, will be ready to contend for the title next year.

"I came in from Molde, they were 10th in 2010, and in 2011 we won the league, so you can never say never," he said.