Championship
Bolton15:00Norwich
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Norwich City

Daniel Farke
Daniel Farke's Norwich suffered their first away league defeat since August at Preston on Wednesday
Bolton's Gary O'Neil and Marc Wilson will face fitness tests before the visit of second-placed Norwich City.

The pair picked up calf and hamstring strains respectively during Tuesday's win at Birmingham City.

Norwich will be without midfielder Alex Tettey, who suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's loss at Preston North End.

Canaries midfielder Mario Vrancic (ankle) remains out, but defender Timm Klose (ankle) and midfielder Moritz Leitner (calf) are close to returning.

Daniel Farke's visitors are one point behind Championship leaders Leeds United, while 23rd-placed Bolton are three points from safety.

Match facts

  • Bolton have won six of their last eight home league games against Norwich City (L2), winning 2-1 in this fixture last season.
  • Norwich have won five of their last seven league games against Bolton (D1 L1), winning 3-2 in the reverse fixture this season.
  • Since the start of last season, no Championship side has lost more home Championship games than Bolton (19).
  • Norwich have scored a 90th minute goal in three of their last four league matches against Bolton, with two of those winning goals - Gary Hooper in April 2015 and Teemu Pukki in December 2018.
  • Bolton are looking to win consecutive league matches for the first time since August 2018.
  • Teemu Pukki has scored five of Norwich's last eight Championship goals, including each of their last three.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds32187753361761
2Norwich32179661421960
3Sheff Utd32177854342058
4West Brom31159762402254
5Bristol City31158840301053
6Middlesbrough311312635241151
7Derby3114984336751
8Birmingham32111384940946
9Nottm Forest32111384638846
10Aston Villa32101485650644
11Hull32128124542344
12Swansea32128124239344
13Preston321110115047343
14Blackburn321110114349-643
15Brentford311010115043740
16Sheff Wed311010113445-1140
17Stoke32912113340-739
18QPR31116143947-839
19Wigan3297163246-1434
20Millwall31710143445-1131
21Reading32611153445-1129
22Rotherham32513143151-2028
23Bolton3268182147-2626
24Ipswich32310192455-3119
