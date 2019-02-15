Bolton Wanderers v Norwich City

From the section

Daniel Farke's Norwich suffered their first away league defeat since August at Preston on Wednesday

Bolton's Gary O'Neil and Marc Wilson will face fitness tests before the visit of second-placed Norwich City.

The pair picked up calf and hamstring strains respectively during Tuesday's win at Birmingham City.

Norwich will be without midfielder Alex Tettey, who suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's loss at Preston North End.

Canaries midfielder Mario Vrancic (ankle) remains out, but defender Timm Klose (ankle) and midfielder Moritz Leitner (calf) are close to returning.

Daniel Farke's visitors are one point behind Championship leaders Leeds United, while 23rd-placed Bolton are three points from safety.

Match facts