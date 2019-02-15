Championship
Rotherham13:00Sheff Wed
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium

Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday

Tom Lees
Captain Tom Lees has made 32 appearances for the Owls this season
Follow live text commentary from 12:15 GMT on Saturday

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has no fresh injuries for Saturday's South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Clark Robertson should be fit despite a persistent ankle problem, while Ryan Williams (hamstring) was on the bench for the midweek draw at Hull.

Wednesday captain Tom Lees the the side could return after missing the last two games with a shin injury.

Loan signing Rolando Aarons is pushing for a first start after making two appearances as a substitute.

Match facts

  • Rotherham United have won none of their last 11 home league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (W0 D2 L9), since a 1-0 win in March 1976.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost one of their last eight league games against Rotherham (W5 D2), a 0-1 defeat in March 2016.
  • Rotherham's last three home Championship defeats when scoring first have all been in Yorkshire derbies - against Huddersfield Town in February 2017, Hull City in August 2018 and Leeds United in January 2019.
  • Sheffield Wednesday, who lost to Hull City in January, have not lost consecutive Yorkshire derbies in the league since October 2012, when they lost to Huddersfield Town and Hull City.
  • Rotherham's 2-2 draw with Hull saw the Millers come from two goals down to avoid defeat in a Championship match for the first time since March 2016, when they did so against Derby.
  • Lucas Joao has scored three goals in three Championship starts against Rotherham for Sheffield Wednesday, including a brace in this season's reverse fixture.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds32187753361761
2Norwich32179661421960
3Sheff Utd32177854342058
4West Brom31159762402254
5Bristol City31158840301053
6Middlesbrough311312635241151
7Derby3114984336751
8Birmingham32111384940946
9Nottm Forest32111384638846
10Aston Villa32101485650644
11Hull32128124542344
12Swansea32128124239344
13Preston321110115047343
14Blackburn321110114349-643
15Brentford311010115043740
16Sheff Wed311010113445-1140
17Stoke32912113340-739
18QPR31116143947-839
19Wigan3297163246-1434
20Millwall31710143445-1131
21Reading32611153445-1129
22Rotherham32513143151-2028
23Bolton3268182147-2626
24Ipswich32310192455-3119
