Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday

Captain Tom Lees has made 32 appearances for the Owls this season

Rotherham boss Paul Warne has no fresh injuries for Saturday's South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender Clark Robertson should be fit despite a persistent ankle problem, while Ryan Williams (hamstring) was on the bench for the midweek draw at Hull.

Wednesday captain Tom Lees the the side could return after missing the last two games with a shin injury.

Loan signing Rolando Aarons is pushing for a first start after making two appearances as a substitute.

Match facts