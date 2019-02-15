Rotherham United v Sheffield Wednesday
Rotherham boss Paul Warne has no fresh injuries for Saturday's South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday.
Defender Clark Robertson should be fit despite a persistent ankle problem, while Ryan Williams (hamstring) was on the bench for the midweek draw at Hull.
Wednesday captain Tom Lees the the side could return after missing the last two games with a shin injury.
Loan signing Rolando Aarons is pushing for a first start after making two appearances as a substitute.
Match facts
- Rotherham United have won none of their last 11 home league matches against Sheffield Wednesday (W0 D2 L9), since a 1-0 win in March 1976.
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost one of their last eight league games against Rotherham (W5 D2), a 0-1 defeat in March 2016.
- Rotherham's last three home Championship defeats when scoring first have all been in Yorkshire derbies - against Huddersfield Town in February 2017, Hull City in August 2018 and Leeds United in January 2019.
- Sheffield Wednesday, who lost to Hull City in January, have not lost consecutive Yorkshire derbies in the league since October 2012, when they lost to Huddersfield Town and Hull City.
- Rotherham's 2-2 draw with Hull saw the Millers come from two goals down to avoid defeat in a Championship match for the first time since March 2016, when they did so against Derby.
- Lucas Joao has scored three goals in three Championship starts against Rotherham for Sheffield Wednesday, including a brace in this season's reverse fixture.