Sheffield United v Reading

Billy Sharp (left) and David McGoldrick have scored 17 of Sheffield United's last 20 goals

Sheffield United will be without George Baldock after the right-back injured his calf in the win over Middlesbrough.

Kieron Freeman or Martin Cranie could deputise for Baldock, but Chris Basham is still suspended while Jack O'Connell remains a doubt.

Reading boss Jose Gomes could reward Yakou Meite with a start after impressing in the victory over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

Andy Rinomhota remains a doubt having missed the midweek victory.

