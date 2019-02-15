Sheffield United v Reading
Sheffield United will be without George Baldock after the right-back injured his calf in the win over Middlesbrough.
Kieron Freeman or Martin Cranie could deputise for Baldock, but Chris Basham is still suspended while Jack O'Connell remains a doubt.
Reading boss Jose Gomes could reward Yakou Meite with a start after impressing in the victory over Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.
Andy Rinomhota remains a doubt having missed the midweek victory.
Match facts
- Sheffield United have won seven of their last eight league meetings with Reading (D1).
- Reading have taken just one point from their last three Championship visits to Bramall Lane against Sheffield United (W0 D1 L2), since a 2-0 win in November 2008.
- Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp has been involved in six goals in his last six league starts against Reading (4 goals, 2 assists).
- Reading are looking to win consecutive Championship games for the first time since December 2017 - this is their 59th league match since then.
- Seventeen of Sheffield United's last 20 league goals have been scored by Billy Sharp (11) or David McGoldrick (6) - the other three have been scored by Mark Duffy, Leon Clarke and Richard Stearman.
- Reading have won just two of their last 32 away matches in all competitions (D13 L17).