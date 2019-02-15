Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion

Dean Smith's Aston Villa start the day 10 points adrift of Darren Moore's West Bromwich Albion

Aston Villa are without Wales defender James Chester for a fourth game running as they host neighbours West Brom.

Chester has had an injection on a "wear and tear" knee injury, but misses the meeting with his old club, although left-back Neil Taylor returns.

Darren Moore's Albion, minus suspended top scorer Dwight Gayle, wait on the fitness of four players.

Matt Phillips, Hal Robson-Kanu, James Morrison and Ahmed Hegazi all have a chance of returning after injury.

Derby day form guide

With 14 games left to go this season, Villa are seven points off the top six - most of whom have a game in hand - and 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Albion.

The Baggies twice trailed when they shared a 2-2 draw with Villa at The Hawthorns, only to rescue a point with a controversial injury-time Jay Rodriguez equaliser.

Albion did the same in another 2-2 home draw in midweek, when Rodriguez again levelled late on from the penalty spot against Nottingham Forest.

But, although they gained a point, it was at the expense of losing Gayle, to a two-game ban for diving.

Starting with that 2-2 draw at The Hawthorns, when Villa would have been into the top six but for Albion's late leveller, Dean Smith's side have won just twice in 12 league games.

They go into the derby on the back of Wednesday's injury-time defeat at Smith's old club Brentford.

Match facts