Aston Villa v West Bromwich Albion
- From the section Championship
Aston Villa are without Wales defender James Chester for a fourth game running as they host neighbours West Brom.
Chester has had an injection on a "wear and tear" knee injury, but misses the meeting with his old club, although left-back Neil Taylor returns.
Darren Moore's Albion, minus suspended top scorer Dwight Gayle, wait on the fitness of four players.
Matt Phillips, Hal Robson-Kanu, James Morrison and Ahmed Hegazi all have a chance of returning after injury.
Derby day form guide
With 14 games left to go this season, Villa are seven points off the top six - most of whom have a game in hand - and 10 points adrift of fourth-placed Albion.
The Baggies twice trailed when they shared a 2-2 draw with Villa at The Hawthorns, only to rescue a point with a controversial injury-time Jay Rodriguez equaliser.
Albion did the same in another 2-2 home draw in midweek, when Rodriguez again levelled late on from the penalty spot against Nottingham Forest.
But, although they gained a point, it was at the expense of losing Gayle, to a two-game ban for diving.
Starting with that 2-2 draw at The Hawthorns, when Villa would have been into the top six but for Albion's late leveller, Dean Smith's side have won just twice in 12 league games.
They go into the derby on the back of Wednesday's injury-time defeat at Smith's old club Brentford.
Match facts
- Aston Villa host West Bromwich Albion for the first time since their Premier League relegation season in September 2015, when then boss Tim Sherwood's side lost 1-0 to a goal from Saido Berahino.
- Six of the last 10 league meetings between Villa and Albion have ended as draws (plus two wins each).
- Villa have fallen behind in seven of Dean Smith's 10 home league matches as manager - but have only lost once.
- Albion are looking to keep four consecutive away clean sheets in all competitions for the first time since a run of five in April 2002, when Baggies boss Darren Moore was a regular.
- Villa boss Dean Smith has lost just one of his last 22 home Championship matches played on a Saturday - a 1-0 defeat by Norwich City, with Brentford, in January 2018.
- Under Darren Moore, West Brom have won all 10 away league games when they have gone ahead.