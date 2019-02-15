Preston North End v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Preston have no new injury problems but Alex Neil could make changes after naming the same starting XI for their last two games.
Connor Ripley (ankle), Callum Robinson and Louis Moult (both hamstring), Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop (both knee) all remain sidelined for the Lilywhites.
Nottingham Forest could have midfielder Matty Cash and defender Molla Wague available again after injury.
The Reds are ninth in the Championship, three points above 13th-placed Preston.
Neil's side have won four times in a six-match unbeaten run which has put them eight points off the play-off places.
Match facts
- Preston have lost just one of their last 13 home league matches against Nottingham Forest (W7 D5), a 1-2 defeat in September 2010.
- Nottingham Forest have not lost three consecutive league matches against Preston since a run of five between 1894 and 1896.
- Preston have won 14 Championship points during 2019 (W4 D2 L1) - only Bristol City (18) have won more.
- Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill has not faced Preston North End since the 1993-94 fourth tier play-off final, when his Wycombe Wanderers team won 4-2 at Wembley.
- Since losing four consecutive league matches in September 2018, Preston have lost just four of their past 22 Championship games (W10 D8).
- Nottingham Forest have picked up just five wins in their past 35 away matches in all competitions (D14 L16).