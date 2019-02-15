Championship
Preston15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Nottingham Forest

Lewis Grabban in action for Nottingham Forest
Lewis Grabban is Nottingham Forest's top scorer in the Championship this season, with 15 goals
Follow live text commentary from 12:45 GMT on Saturday

Preston have no new injury problems but Alex Neil could make changes after naming the same starting XI for their last two games.

Connor Ripley (ankle), Callum Robinson and Louis Moult (both hamstring), Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop (both knee) all remain sidelined for the Lilywhites.

Nottingham Forest could have midfielder Matty Cash and defender Molla Wague available again after injury.

The Reds are ninth in the Championship, three points above 13th-placed Preston.

Neil's side have won four times in a six-match unbeaten run which has put them eight points off the play-off places.

Match facts

  • Preston have lost just one of their last 13 home league matches against Nottingham Forest (W7 D5), a 1-2 defeat in September 2010.
  • Nottingham Forest have not lost three consecutive league matches against Preston since a run of five between 1894 and 1896.
  • Preston have won 14 Championship points during 2019 (W4 D2 L1) - only Bristol City (18) have won more.
  • Nottingham Forest manager Martin O'Neill has not faced Preston North End since the 1993-94 fourth tier play-off final, when his Wycombe Wanderers team won 4-2 at Wembley.
  • Since losing four consecutive league matches in September 2018, Preston have lost just four of their past 22 Championship games (W10 D8).
  • Nottingham Forest have picked up just five wins in their past 35 away matches in all competitions (D14 L16).

Saturday 16th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds32187753361761
2Norwich32179661421960
3Sheff Utd32177854342058
4West Brom31159762402254
5Bristol City31158840301053
6Middlesbrough311312635241151
7Derby3114984336751
8Birmingham32111384940946
9Nottm Forest32111384638846
10Aston Villa32101485650644
11Hull32128124542344
12Swansea32128124239344
13Preston321110115047343
14Blackburn321110114349-643
15Brentford311010115043740
16Sheff Wed311010113445-1140
17Stoke32912113340-739
18QPR31116143947-839
19Wigan3297163246-1434
20Millwall31710143445-1131
21Reading32611153445-1129
22Rotherham32513143151-2028
23Bolton3268182147-2626
24Ipswich32310192455-3119
