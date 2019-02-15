Preston North End v Nottingham Forest

Lewis Grabban is Nottingham Forest's top scorer in the Championship this season, with 15 goals

Preston have no new injury problems but Alex Neil could make changes after naming the same starting XI for their last two games.

Connor Ripley (ankle), Callum Robinson and Louis Moult (both hamstring), Billy Bodin and Josh Harrop (both knee) all remain sidelined for the Lilywhites.

Nottingham Forest could have midfielder Matty Cash and defender Molla Wague available again after injury.

The Reds are ninth in the Championship, three points above 13th-placed Preston.

Neil's side have won four times in a six-match unbeaten run which has put them eight points off the play-off places.

Match facts