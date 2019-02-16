League Two
Northampton15:00Crawley
Venue: PTS Academy Stadium

Northampton Town v Crawley Town

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City311710455312461
2Mansfield321513448252358
3Bury32169762392357
4MK Dons32158950321853
5Colchester321571052351752
6Carlisle321641250381252
7Forest Green321312747321551
8Exeter31149843311251
9Stevenage32145133640-447
10Swindon321210103841-346
11Oldham311291049381145
12Tranmere31129104540545
13Crewe32136133841-345
14Grimsby32134153639-343
15Newport31127123949-1043
16Northampton32814104145-438
17Crawley32114173646-1037
18Cheltenham3198143648-1235
19Cambridge31105162950-2135
20Port Vale3189142738-1133
21Yeovil3279163243-1130
22Morecambe3178163250-1829
23Macclesfield3277183354-2128
24Notts County31510163261-2925
View full League Two table

Top Stories