Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen15:00St Mirren
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v St Mirren

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport Scotland website
  • Aberdeen are unbeaten in their past 15 top-flight games against St Mirren (W7 D8), a run stretching back to December 2011.
  • St Mirren have drawn five of their past eight trips to Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership (L3), however, they have lost each of the last two.
  • Aberdeen have failed to win any of their past three home league games (D1 L2), conceding four goals in both of their defeats in this run.
  • St Mirren have won just one of their past 11 league games (D1 L9), losing each of their last six such matches since a 1-0 victory against Motherwell in December.
  • Sam Cosgrove has scored 32% of Aberdeen's league goals this season (13/41), including four of their last seven.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25183459144557
2Rangers25156455203551
3Aberdeen25144741291246
4Kilmarnock25137537251246
5Hearts2513483129243
6St Johnstone25114102732-537
7Motherwell25103122734-733
8Hibernian258893428632
9Livingston2587102626031
10Hamilton2553171751-3418
11Dundee2536162051-3115
12St Mirren2533191752-3512
