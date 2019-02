Defender Kevin Roberts is doubtful for Wrexham's National League game at Havant & Waterlooville.

Roberts has a calf injury while midfielder Luke Summerfield is unlikely to be risked as he continues his recovery from a calf strain.

Wrexham are third in the National League, four points behind leaders Solihull Moors but with a game in hand.

Havant & Waterlooville are unbeaten in their last four league games and are 18th in the table.