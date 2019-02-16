Scottish Championship
Alloa0Partick Thistle1

Alloa Athletic v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Roscoe
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Flannigan
  • 10Trouten
  • 6Hetherington
  • 19Zanatta
  • 23Shields

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Hamilton
  • 14Brown
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 31Henry

Partick Thistle

  • 15Hazard
  • 2Elliott
  • 5Anderson
  • 31McMillan
  • 3Penrice
  • 8Bannigan
  • 17Slater
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 11Harkins
  • 7Spittal
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 6McGinty
  • 10McDonald
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Sneddon
  • 29Coulibaly
  • 30Mansell
  • 99Roy
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
1,757

Match Stats

Home TeamAlloaAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Steven Anderson.

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle).

Attempt saved. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Gary Harkins (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Alloa Athletic 0, Partick Thistle 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Partick Thistle 1.

Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Conor Hazard.

Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jack McMillan.

Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).

Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).

Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Neil Parry (Alloa Athletic) because of an injury.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Sam Roscoe.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Christie Elliott.

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.

Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).

Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County23136439211845
2Ayr24127540221843
3Dundee Utd2412663431342
4Inverness CT2471253329433
5Queen of Sth247983429530
6Morton247982532-730
7Dunfermline2477102430-628
8Partick Thistle2474132436-1225
9Falkirk2466122535-1024
10Alloa2558122538-1323
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport