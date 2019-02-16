Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Steven Anderson.
Alloa Athletic v Partick Thistle
-
Line-ups
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4Roscoe
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 7Cawley
- 11Flannigan
- 10Trouten
- 6Hetherington
- 19Zanatta
- 23Shields
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 9Hamilton
- 14Brown
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 31Henry
Partick Thistle
- 15Hazard
- 2Elliott
- 5Anderson
- 31McMillan
- 3Penrice
- 8Bannigan
- 17Slater
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 11Harkins
- 7Spittal
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 6McGinty
- 10McDonald
- 20Wilson
- 23Sneddon
- 29Coulibaly
- 30Mansell
- 99Roy
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 1,757
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle).
Attempt saved. James Penrice (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Gary Harkins (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Second Half
Second Half begins Alloa Athletic 0, Partick Thistle 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Alloa Athletic 0, Partick Thistle 1.
Attempt blocked. Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Conor Hazard.
Attempt saved. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Foul by Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic).
Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Iain Flannigan (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Neil Parry (Alloa Athletic) because of an injury.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Scott Taggart.
Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Sam Roscoe.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Christie Elliott.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.
Attempt missed. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).
Craig Slater (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Slater (Partick Thistle).
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kris Doolan (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Liam Dick.
Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).
Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Steven Anderson (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
