Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 1, Inverness CT 0. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal.
Dunfermline Athletic v Inverness CT
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 40Scully
- 28Craigen
- 14Devine
- 6Ashcroft
- 3Longridge
- 19Vincent
- 8Beadling
- 35Blair
- 17Thomson
- 11Connolly
- 12Anderson
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 5Durnan
- 7Higginbotham
- 10Longridge
- 15Hippolyte
- 20Gill
- 26Todd
Inverness CT
- 1Ridgers
- 2Rooney
- 22McKay
- 6McCart
- 3Tremarco
- 24Trafford
- 4Chalmers
- 11Walsh
- 10Doran Cogan
- 8McCauleyBooked at 27minsSubstituted forMcDonaldat 34'minutes
- 19White
Substitutes
- 5Donaldson
- 9Austin
- 15Welsh
- 17McDonald
- 21Mackay
- 29McHattie
- 35Macgregor
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away10
Live Text
Goal!
Second Half
Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 0, Inverness CT 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Inverness CT 0.
Foul by Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT).
Ryan Blair (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Brad McKay.
Anthony McDonald (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Ryan Blair (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a fast break.
Carl Tremarco (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic).
Attempt missed. Ryan Blair (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT).
Tom Beadling (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Inverness CT. Anthony McDonald replaces Darren McCauley.
Attempt missed. Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Darren McCauley (Inverness CT).
Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Charlie Trafford (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Tom Walsh (Inverness CT) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Delay in match Brad McKay (Inverness CT) because of an injury.
James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Darren McCauley (Inverness CT).
Booking
Darren McCauley (Inverness CT) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren McCauley (Inverness CT).
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Foul by Brad McKay (Inverness CT).
Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.
Attempt saved. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Carl Tremarco.
Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Walsh (Inverness CT).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.
Foul by Aidan Connolly (Dunfermline Athletic).
Jamie McCart (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan White (Inverness CT).
Attempt missed. Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the right side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Match report to follow.