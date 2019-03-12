Ross County v Falkirk
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online & the BBC Sport website
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|26
|16
|6
|4
|48
|25
|23
|54
|2
|Dundee Utd
|27
|13
|7
|7
|37
|34
|3
|46
|3
|Ayr
|27
|12
|7
|8
|42
|28
|14
|43
|4
|Dunfermline
|28
|11
|7
|10
|30
|30
|0
|40
|5
|Inverness CT
|27
|9
|12
|6
|36
|30
|6
|39
|6
|Morton
|28
|8
|10
|10
|27
|36
|-9
|34
|7
|Queen of Sth
|28
|7
|9
|12
|35
|35
|0
|30
|8
|Falkirk
|27
|7
|8
|12
|29
|37
|-8
|29
|9
|Partick Thistle
|27
|8
|4
|15
|29
|44
|-15
|28
|10
|Alloa
|27
|6
|8
|13
|27
|41
|-14
|26
Injured-ravaged, mistake-ridden and confidence-drained - Scotland have "forgotten how to win", writes Tom English.
John Kennedy on becoming Celtic's youngest-ever player at 16, being told he would never play again, and his "dream" to manage the Scottish champions.
As part of International Women's Day, Olympic medallist and former world champion curler Eve Muirhead writes a letter to her younger self.
Goalkeeper Mark Hurst has quit St Johnstone, with shocked manager Tommy Wright suspecting he has moved to America to be with his girlfriend.
What piece of advice would Scotland women's football players Rachel Corsie, Kim Little and Jane Ross offer to their 12-year-old selves?
Clyde are "deeply disappointed" after being deducted four points for fielding an ineligible player in two matches.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland