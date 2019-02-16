Scottish Championship
Morton0Ayr0

Greenock Morton v Ayr United

Line-ups

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 8McAlister
  • 5Waddell
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Iredale
  • 7Millar
  • 6Telfer
  • 15Dykes
  • 44Dallas
  • 11McHugh
  • 20Kiltie

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Kilday
  • 10Thomson
  • 14Tumilty
  • 17O'Connell
  • 32Lyon
  • 37McGrattan

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 30Muirhead
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 18Murdoch
  • 23Docherty
  • 8Crawford
  • 11McDaid
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 2Higgins
  • 9Moore
  • 15Bell
  • 16Adams
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 28Cadden
  • 29Miller
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home2
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away8

Live Text

Second Half

Second Half begins Morton 0, Ayr United 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Morton 0, Ayr United 0.

Delay in match Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).

Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Dallas (Morton).

Attempt saved. Charlie Telfer (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Attempt missed. Jack Iredale (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kerr Waddell (Morton).

Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kerr Waddell (Morton).

Attempt blocked. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).

Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).

Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Liam Smith (Ayr United).

Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.

Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Morton).

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Charlie Telfer (Morton).

Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).

Kerr Waddell (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).

Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).

Attempt saved. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County23136439211845
2Ayr24127540221843
3Dundee Utd2412663431342
4Inverness CT2471343328534
5Queen of Sth247983429530
6Morton247982532-730
7Dunfermline2468102330-726
8Partick Thistle2474132436-1225
9Falkirk2466122535-1024
10Alloa2558122538-1323
View full Scottish Championship table

