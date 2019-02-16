Second Half begins Morton 0, Ayr United 0.
Greenock Morton v Ayr United
Line-ups
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 8McAlister
- 5Waddell
- 4Buchanan
- 3Iredale
- 7Millar
- 6Telfer
- 15Dykes
- 44Dallas
- 11McHugh
- 20Kiltie
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 2Kilday
- 10Thomson
- 14Tumilty
- 17O'Connell
- 32Lyon
- 37McGrattan
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 27Smith
- 30Muirhead
- 5Rose
- 3Harvie
- 18Murdoch
- 23Docherty
- 8Crawford
- 11McDaid
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 2Higgins
- 9Moore
- 15Bell
- 16Adams
- 19Hare-Reid
- 28Cadden
- 29Miller
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Morton 0, Ayr United 0.
Delay in match Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United).
Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Dallas (Morton).
Attempt saved. Charlie Telfer (Morton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Attempt missed. Jack Iredale (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Ross Docherty (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kerr Waddell (Morton).
Michael Moffat (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kerr Waddell (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Ayr United).
Charlie Telfer (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Andy Murdoch (Ayr United).
Chris Millar (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Michael Moffat (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Liam Smith (Ayr United).
Greg Kiltie (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gregor Buchanan (Morton).
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Charlie Telfer (Morton).
Foul by Ross Docherty (Ayr United).
Kerr Waddell (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Iredale (Morton).
Aaron Muirhead (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Attempt saved. Ross Docherty (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Match report to follow.