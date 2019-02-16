Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Queen of the South v Dundee United
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 30MaguireBooked at 40mins
- 21Wilson
- 3Marshall
- 7StirlingSubstituted forFordyceat 41'minutes
- 8Jacobs
- 14Low
- 6Doyle
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 12McGrath
- 17Murray
- 20Leighfield
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 49Seaman
- 19Bouhenna
- 4Frans
- 17Robson
- 13Gomis
- 47Harkes
- 50Pawlett
- 7McMullan
- 10Clark
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 3Booth
- 9Sow
- 12Stanton
- 15Nesbitt
- 25Smith
- 34Laidlaw
- 44Watson
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
- Attendance:
- 2,012
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away5
Live Text
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Dundee United).
Nicky Low (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nicky Clark (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Charlie Seaman (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Alan Martin.
Attempt saved. Paul McMullan (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Queen of the South).
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Dundee United 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Dundee United 1.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nicky Low (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Peter Pawlett (Dundee United).
Substitution
Substitution, Queen of the South. Callum Fordyce replaces Andy Stirling.
Goal!
Goal! Queen of the South 0, Dundee United 1. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Dismissal
Barry Maguire (Queen of the South) is shown the red card.
Penalty Dundee United. Nicky Clark draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Barry Maguire (Queen of the South) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Queen of the South).
Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Alan Martin.
Attempt saved. Frederic Frans (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Iain Wilson.
Attempt missed. Michael Doyle (Queen of the South) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Frederic Frans.
Nicky Low (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McMullan (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Morgaro Gomis (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Hand ball by Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South).
Attempt saved. Frederic Frans (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Attempt missed. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Match report to follow.