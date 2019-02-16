First Half ends, Montrose 1, Forfar Athletic 0.
Montrose v Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 14Dillon
- 18Campbell
- 7Webster
- 2Masson
- 22Cregg
- 17Redman
- 12Harrington
- 16JohnstonSubstituted forRennieat 39'minutes
- 10McLeanBooked at 26mins
Substitutes
- 8Watson
- 9Rennie
- 11Milne
- 19Callaghan
- 20Antoniazzi
- 21Matthews
- 23Henderson
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Eckersley
- 8Irvine
- 6Reilly
- 11Moore
- 7Hilson
- 9Baird
- 10Easton
Substitutes
- 12Bain
- 14Malone
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Coupe
- 17Scott
- 18Spencer
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Adam Eckersley (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
John Baird (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by John Baird (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Martin Rennie replaces Craig Johnston because of an injury.
Delay in match Connor Coupe (Forfar Athletic) because of an injury.
Booking
Russell McLean (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Russell McLean (Montrose).
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Russell McLean (Montrose).
Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 1, Forfar Athletic 0. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jamie Redman.
Foul by John Baird (Forfar Athletic).
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
Foul by Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic).
Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose).
Attempt saved. Terry Masson (Montrose) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Russell McLean (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Patrick Cregg.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Patrick Cregg.
Hand ball by Russell McLean (Montrose).
Foul by Russell McLean (Montrose).
Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Russell McLean (Montrose).
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).