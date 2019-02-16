Scottish League One
Raith Rovers0Arbroath1

Raith Rovers v Arbroath

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Lyness
  • 5Murray
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3Crane
  • 11Dingwall
  • 8Gillespie
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 24Barjonas
  • 16Flanagan
  • 15Nisbet

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 9Buchanan
  • 12Matthews
  • 18McKay
  • 20Watson
  • 23Smith
  • 26McGuffie

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Gold
  • 6Whatley
  • 8McKenna
  • 11Linn
  • 9Spence
  • 10Swankie

Substitutes

  • 12Denholm
  • 14Wallace
  • 15McCord
  • 16Doris
  • 17Kader
  • 18Donnelly
  • 21Hill
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamArbroath
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Arbroath 1.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).

Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).

Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).

David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Arbroath 1. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greig Spence (Arbroath).

Foul by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).

Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).

Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greig Spence (Arbroath).

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ricky Little.

Attempt blocked. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Iain Davidson.

Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).

Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath24175251213056
2Raith Rovers24117650311940
3Forfar2512493536-140
4East Fife2212283631538
5Montrose25105103337-435
6Airdrieonians2594123333031
7Stranraer2367102733-625
8Brechin2374122940-1125
9Dumbarton2457123342-922
10Stenhousemuir2371152346-2322
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories