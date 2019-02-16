First Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Arbroath 1.
Raith Rovers v Arbroath
-
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Lyness
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3Crane
- 11Dingwall
- 8Gillespie
- 14Wedderburn
- 24Barjonas
- 16Flanagan
- 15Nisbet
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 9Buchanan
- 12Matthews
- 18McKay
- 20Watson
- 23Smith
- 26McGuffie
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 7Gold
- 6Whatley
- 8McKenna
- 11Linn
- 9Spence
- 10Swankie
Substitutes
- 12Denholm
- 14Wallace
- 15McCord
- 16Doris
- 17Kader
- 18Donnelly
- 21Hill
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).
Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Nathan Flanagan (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).
Greig Spence (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Gold (Arbroath).
Foul by Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers).
David Gold (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 0, Arbroath 1. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Bobby Linn (Arbroath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greig Spence (Arbroath).
Foul by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).
Jason Thomson (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael McKenna (Arbroath).
Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greig Spence (Arbroath).
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ricky Little.
Attempt blocked. Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Iain Davidson.
Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) because of an injury.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.