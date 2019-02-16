Scottish League One
Stranraer0Dumbarton0

Stranraer v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4McDonald
  • 17Smith
  • 6McManus
  • 8Turner
  • 11Anderson
  • 9Vitoria
  • 18Cameron
  • 20Crossan

Substitutes

  • 7Lamont
  • 10McCann
  • 13Avci
  • 14Elliott
  • 24O'Keefe

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 12Ferguson
  • 18van Schaik
  • 6Carswell
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 5Perry
  • 9Gallagher
  • 8Hutton
  • 10Forbes
  • 11Barr
  • 20Thomas

Substitutes

  • 7Melingui
  • 15Paton
  • 16Armour
  • 21Brennan
  • 23Thomson
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
327

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home5
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stranraer 0, Dumbarton 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stranraer 0, Dumbarton 0.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Henk van Schaik.

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by David Brownlie.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

David Ferguson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paul Crossan (Stranraer).

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Max Currie.

Attempt missed. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt saved. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by David Ferguson (Dumbarton).

Innes Cameron (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) hits the bar with a left footed shot from long range on the right.

Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ross Perry.

Attempt saved. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Max Currie.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.

Attempt missed. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top left corner.

Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Connor McManus.

Attempt blocked. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).

Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath24175251213056
2Raith Rovers24117650311940
3Forfar2512493536-140
4East Fife2212283631538
5Montrose25105103337-435
6Airdrieonians2594123333031
7Stranraer2367102733-625
8Brechin2374122940-1125
9Dumbarton2457123342-922
10Stenhousemuir2371152346-2322
