Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Stranraer v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 5Brownlie
- 4McDonald
- 17Smith
- 6McManus
- 8Turner
- 11Anderson
- 9Vitoria
- 18Cameron
- 20Crossan
Substitutes
- 7Lamont
- 10McCann
- 13Avci
- 14Elliott
- 24O'Keefe
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 12Ferguson
- 18van Schaik
- 6Carswell
- 2Ballantyne
- 5Perry
- 9Gallagher
- 8Hutton
- 10Forbes
- 11Barr
- 20Thomas
Substitutes
- 7Melingui
- 15Paton
- 16Armour
- 21Brennan
- 23Thomson
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
- Attendance:
- 327
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away1
Live Text
Second Half
Second Half begins Stranraer 0, Dumbarton 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stranraer 0, Dumbarton 0.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Henk van Schaik.
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
David Ferguson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Crossan (Stranraer).
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Max Currie.
Attempt missed. Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by David Ferguson (Dumbarton).
Innes Cameron (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) hits the bar with a left footed shot from long range on the right.
Attempt saved. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ross Perry.
Attempt saved. Innes Cameron (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Max Currie.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Jamie Hamill.
Attempt missed. Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Connor McManus.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Barr (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Cameron Ballantyne (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kyle Turner (Stranraer).
Attempt saved. Kyle Turner (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Calum Gallagher (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joao Pereira Vitoria (Stranraer).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.