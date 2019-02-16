First Half ends, Airdrieonians 0, Brechin City 1.
Airdrieonians v Brechin City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2O'Neil
- 4Crighton
- 3MacDonald
- 7McIntosh
- 6Gallagher
- 5Campbell
- 8Conroy
- 10Glass
- 9Duffy
- 11McIntosh
Substitutes
- 12Carrick
- 14Millar
- 15Robertson
- 16Cairns
- 17McKenzie
- 18Stewart
- 19Edwards
Brechin
- 19O'Neil
- 2McLean
- 4McGeever
- 5Hill
- 25Scobbie
- 21Kavanagh
- 18Robertson
- 14Smith
- 10Sinclair
- 22Thomson
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 7Orsi
- 12Lynas
- 15Morena
- 16Tapping
- 20Costello
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.
Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Ross Kavanagh.
Foul by Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians).
Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Campbell (Airdrieonians).
Scott Robertson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Josh Campbell (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Euan Smith (Brechin City).
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jordan Sinclair.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Tam Scobbie.
Attempt blocked. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Foul by Tam Scobbie (Brechin City).
Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Scott Robertson (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Campbell (Airdrieonians).
Attempt saved. Leighton McIntosh (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Brechin City. Conceded by Grant Gallagher.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Patrick O'Neil.
Attempt saved. Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Patrick O'Neil.
Attempt saved. Josh Campbell (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Jordan Sinclair (Brechin City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 0, Brechin City 1. Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians).
Ross Kavanagh (Brechin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Craig Thomson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Josh Campbell (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Andrew Jackson (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Declan Glass (Airdrieonians).
Euan Smith (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Craig Thomson (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.