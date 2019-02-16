Scottish League Two
Clyde1Albion0

Clyde v Albion Rovers

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 4Lang
  • 5Cogill
  • 3McNiff
  • 10McStay
  • 8NicollSubstituted forLamontat 13'minutes
  • 6Grant
  • 7Rankin
  • 11Fitzpatrick
  • 9Boyle

Substitutes

  • 12Lyon
  • 14Lamont
  • 15Stewart
  • 16Rumsby
  • 17Banks
  • 18Duffie
  • 19Hughes

Albion

  • 1Morrison
  • 2Hardie
  • 4Wharton
  • 5Krones
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Reilly
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 6Ross
  • 11Wilson
  • 10ByrneSubstituted forEscuriolaat 26'minutes
  • 9Newell

Substitutes

  • 12Escuriola
  • 14Phillips
  • 15McMahon
  • 16Watson
  • 18Fagan
  • 19Gordon
  • 20Potts
Referee:
Scott Millar

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamAlbion
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home12
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

Attempt missed. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Declan Fitzpatrick (Clyde) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jason Krones.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Brian Ross (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Second Half

Second Half begins Clyde 1, Albion Rovers 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Clyde 1, Albion Rovers 0.

Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).

Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Michael Hardie.

Attempt saved. Dylan Cogill (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jason Krones.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Martin McNiff.

Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Reilly (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Dylan Cogill (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Declan Fitzpatrick (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).

Attempt saved. Gerard Hernando Escuriola (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Declan Fitzpatrick (Clyde).

Jason Krones (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Declan Fitzpatrick (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Albion Rovers. Gerard Hernando Escuriola replaces Declan Byrne because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Clyde 1, Albion Rovers 0. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Declan Fitzpatrick.

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian Ross (Albion Rovers).

Attempt saved. Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.

Attempt missed. Declan Fitzpatrick (Clyde) header from very close range is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ross Clarke.

Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ben Reilly (Albion Rovers).

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Kevin Nicoll because of an injury.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City24164445172852
2Peterhead23163445172851
3Clyde23154439192049
4Annan Athletic2410593728935
5Stirling2410593431335
6Elgin2393113646-1030
7Cowdenbeath228593025529
8Queen's Park2367102430-625
9Berwick2242162159-3814
10Albion2414191756-397
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories