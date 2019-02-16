Attempt missed. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Clyde v Albion Rovers
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 4Lang
- 5Cogill
- 3McNiff
- 10McStay
- 8NicollSubstituted forLamontat 13'minutes
- 6Grant
- 7Rankin
- 11Fitzpatrick
- 9Boyle
Substitutes
- 12Lyon
- 14Lamont
- 15Stewart
- 16Rumsby
- 17Banks
- 18Duffie
- 19Hughes
Albion
- 1Morrison
- 2Hardie
- 4Wharton
- 5Krones
- 3Clarke
- 7Reilly
- 8Fotheringham
- 6Ross
- 11Wilson
- 10ByrneSubstituted forEscuriolaat 26'minutes
- 9Newell
Substitutes
- 12Escuriola
- 14Phillips
- 15McMahon
- 16Watson
- 18Fagan
- 19Gordon
- 20Potts
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Attempt saved. Declan Fitzpatrick (Clyde) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jason Krones.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Brian Ross (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Clyde 1, Albion Rovers 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Clyde 1, Albion Rovers 0.
Foul by Barry Cuddihy (Clyde).
Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Michael Hardie.
Attempt saved. Dylan Cogill (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Jason Krones.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Martin McNiff.
Martin McNiff (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Reilly (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Dylan Cogill (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Declan Fitzpatrick (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Gerard Hernando Escuriola (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Chris McStay (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Declan Fitzpatrick (Clyde).
Jason Krones (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Declan Fitzpatrick (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. John Rankin (Clyde) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Albion Rovers. Gerard Hernando Escuriola replaces Declan Byrne because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Albion Rovers 0. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Declan Fitzpatrick.
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Ross (Albion Rovers).
Attempt saved. Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Barry Cuddihy.
Attempt missed. Declan Fitzpatrick (Clyde) header from very close range is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Jack Boyle (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Ross Clarke.
Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers).
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Reilly (Albion Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Mark Lamont replaces Kevin Nicoll because of an injury.