Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath2Annan Athletic2

Cowdenbeath v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Mullen
  • 5Todd
  • 4Pyper
  • 3Bollan
  • 11Malcolm
  • 8Scott
  • 10Buchanan
  • 6Miller
  • 7CoxBooked at 50mins
  • 9Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Swann
  • 14Sheerin
  • 15Fraser
  • 16Allan
  • 17McGurn
  • 18Henvey
  • 19Sneddon

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2HooperBooked at 26mins
  • 5Watson
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3CreaneySubstituted forStrappat 47'minutes
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Moxon
  • 4Wilson
  • 7Wallace
  • 20NadeBooked at 49mins
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12McAdams
  • 14Strapp
  • 15Fergusson
  • 16Bradley
  • 17Sonkur
  • 18Murphy
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Luc Bollan.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Annan Athletic 2. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Owen Moxon.

Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).

David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

David Cox (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Lewis Strapp replaces James Creaney.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Second Half

Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 2, Annan Athletic 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Annan Athletic 1.

Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

David Wilson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).

Attempt blocked. Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) header from very close range is blocked.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

James Creaney (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Annan Athletic 1. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Miller.

Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).

Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by David Wilson (Annan Athletic).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

Martin Scott (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City24164445172852
2Peterhead23154445182749
3Clyde23154439192049
4Annan Athletic2410593728935
5Stirling2410593431335
6Elgin2393113646-1030
7Cowdenbeath228593025529
8Queen's Park236892530-526
9Berwick2242162159-3814
10Albion2414191756-397
