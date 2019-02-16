Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Luc Bollan.
Cowdenbeath v Annan Athletic
Cowdenbeath
- 1Lennox
- 2Mullen
- 5Todd
- 4Pyper
- 3Bollan
- 11Malcolm
- 8Scott
- 10Buchanan
- 6Miller
- 7CoxBooked at 50mins
- 9Renton
Substitutes
- 12Swann
- 14Sheerin
- 15Fraser
- 16Allan
- 17McGurn
- 18Henvey
- 19Sneddon
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2HooperBooked at 26mins
- 5Watson
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3CreaneySubstituted forStrappat 47'minutes
- 11Johnston
- 8Moxon
- 4Wilson
- 7Wallace
- 20NadeBooked at 49mins
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 12McAdams
- 14Strapp
- 15Fergusson
- 16Bradley
- 17Sonkur
- 18Murphy
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away10
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Annan Athletic 2. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Owen Moxon.
Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Lewis Strapp (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Lewis Strapp replaces James Creaney.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 2, Annan Athletic 1.
First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 2, Annan Athletic 1.
Attempt missed. Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
David Wilson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) header from very close range is blocked.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
James Creaney (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Cowdenbeath 2, Annan Athletic 1. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kyle Miller.
Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).
Luc Bollan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by David Wilson (Annan Athletic).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. David Wilson (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Martin Scott (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.