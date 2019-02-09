Teddy Bishop: Ipswich Town midfielder signs new deal until 2021

Teddy Bishop has been at Ipswich Town since the age of seven

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop has signed a new deal at Portman Road until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 22-year-old's contract was due to expire in the summer and his fresh deal has an option to extend it by a year.

Bishop, who came through the club's youth teams, has been limited to just 36 league starts since his debut in 2014 because of several injuries.

"Teddy is very talented and he's got the opportunity now to stay fit and play games," boss Paul Lambert said.

Ipswich are bottom of the Championship and visit rivals Norwich City on Sunday.