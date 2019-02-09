EFL round-up: Record-equalling Luton & late drama at QPR among five things you may have missed

Che Adams has scored in six successive league games - the first Birmingham City player to do so since Paul Devlin managed the feat in 1997

Valentine's Day is on its way on Thursday, and there was no shortage of love for the English Football League this weekend.

We had players dropping out to be at the birth of their children, fans hailing a club legend steering their side to a record-equalling run and late drama that Hollywood's finest would have been proud of.

So crack open the chocolates, put the Hugh Grant film on pause and have a look at five things you may have missed from Saturday's EFL matches.

Adams stars as Blues win thriller

"Killing Me Softly" by The Fugees was number one in the UK charts when Birmingham City striker Che Adams was born, and sometimes Blues fans must feel that is what their side are doing to them.

Adams helped himself to a first-half hat-trick as Blues led 4-1 at half-time at Queens Park Rangers. The last time City had scored four in a first half was back in December 2014.

But Birmingham never seem to make life easy for themselves, and so it proved in west London as second-half goals from Matt Smith and Jordan Cousins got QPR back to 4-3 before they won a stoppage-time penalty.

Having conceded a last-minute equaliser at Swansea and seen Middlesbrough win at St Andrew's with an 82nd-minute goal in January, Blues fans must have feared the worst, but they need not have worried - goalkeeper Lee Camp saved Nakhi Wells' spot-kick to secure the win.

"We do our homework," Camp told BBC WM.

"I had a little read through this morning of the penalty takers and I know he'd taken some for Huddersfield.

"I didn't make my mind up until he started his run-up and I just had an instinct that he was going to whip it across his body, just from his run-up. Thankfully I guessed right and the rest is history."

The Fugees' next hit was "Ready Or Not" - will Blues fans will have recovered enough to be ready for the visit of Bolton on Tuesday?

Yorkshire's very late and very early strikes

Barnsley striker Kieffer Moore was carried off on a stretcher at Gillingham after a last-minute clash of heads

The drama did not end at Loftus Road, as Saturday saw one the fastest and one of the latest goals of the season so far.

In the early Championship kick-off at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough led high-flying Leeds 1-0, but a medical incident involving teenage United winger Jack Clarke on the substitutes' bench resulted in 12 minutes of second-half stoppage time.

Leeds needed just 11 of those extra minutes to find an equaliser - Kalvin Phillips' strike sending the Yorkshire side back to the top of the Championship before Norwich's derby with Ipswich on Sunday.

Meanwhile, seconds after the Leeds match had finished, Kieffer Moore increased the level of affection that Barnsley fans have for their Devon-born striker.

It took the target man just 15 seconds to put the League One Tykes ahead and they went on to win 4-1 at struggling Gillingham.

Who needs a permanent boss when you have Mick Harford?

Mick Harford had a 96-game spell in charge of Luton from January 2008 to October 2009

Luton Town are the best team in England on current form - and they do not even have a permanent manager.

Club legend Mick Harford has been in caretaker charge since Nathan Jones opted to join Stoke City, but the Hatters' momentum has not been affected.

Harford has now led the League One leaders to five successive wins after their 3-0 victory over Wycombe, and his 16 points from a first 18 in charge is the best start by any Luton Town manager, permanent or temporary.

They are now unbeaten in their past 19 league games - equalling a 50-year-old club record - and should they get a point or more at Fleetwood on 16 February, it would be their best-ever run of results in the EFL.

"It's all down to the players, they perform week in, week out," Harford told BBC Three Counties Radio.

"We give them some details about how we want them to do and they go out and perform to a very high level.

"The players get all my accolades because they're the ones who go and do the business."

McCann v Ferguson - Rovers boss gets better of predecessor

Darren Ferguson's side are a point off the play-off places in League One

You may have tried this rather well-written quiz about the names of derby matches (the boss wrote the quiz, hence the praise).

Perhaps he missed one though? Surely Doncaster Rovers v Peterborough United should be known by the catchy title of the "McCann/Ferguson job-swap two-step".

Posh recently reappointed Darren Ferguson, who was succeeded at his last club Doncaster by former Peterborough manager Grant McCann. Between them, the pair have had five different spells as Peterborough manager and two as boss of Rovers.

Posh took a sixth-minute lead as Ferguson, who only took charge again at London Road on 26 January, looked to get his first win of his third spell.

But three goals in 12 minutes midway through the second half saw McCann take the bragging rights after Peterborough had Tyler Denton sent off for two bookings shortly before half-time.

"The challenge is what it is, I've never been more determined to get a promotion in my whole career and I'll make sure that the players will be picked up on Monday," Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I feel once we get that win we'll be a hard team to play against."

Can't play, the baby's on the way.....

Nick Powell has scored four goals this season for Wigan - three coming in each of the first three games of the season

Less than a week after Newport goalkeeper Joe Day had to sprint off the pitch after his side's FA Cup win over Middlesbrough to make the birth of his twins, there was another baby sprint involving an EFL side.

Wigan fans had not seen Nick Powell don a blue and white shirt since the end of November after the former Manchester United youngster injured his hamstring.

But they thought they might get a chance after he was named on the bench for their trip to Rotherham - he was even on the team sheet.

However, before the game kicked off, Powell was zooming out of South Yorkshire and heading to his partner's side as she went into labour for their second baby.

The game ended 1-1 and at the time of writing we do not know whether it is a boy or girl, but here's to a safe arrival for baby Powell.