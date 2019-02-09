What happened in the Premier League? Wins for Liverpool, Man Utd and Arsenal

Mohamed Salah's goal was his 17th Premier League goal of the season

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table with a convincing win over Bournemouth at Anfield.

Goals from Sadio Mane, Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah gave Jurgen Klopp's side a 3-0 victory to take them three points above Manchester City, who host Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Two goals from Paul Pogba and one from Anthony Martial gave Manchester United a 3-0 win at struggling Fulham and extended their unbeaten run since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over to 11 games.

That was Solskjaer's 10th win since replacing Jose Mourinho and took United above Chelsea and into fourth.

Arsenal gained a 2-1 win over bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield Town with the Gunners' goals coming from Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette. The Terriers' late consolation came via a Sead Kolasinac own goal.

Mark Noble's penalty put West Ham ahead at Crystal Palace before an equaliser from Wilfried Zaha made it 1-1.

Andre Gray scored the only goal as Watford beat Everton 1-0, a match that saw an unhappy return to Vicarage Road for Toffees boss Marco Silva, who was the Hornets manager at the start of last season.

Cardiff City moved out of the relegation zone with a dramatic 2-1 win at Southampton. Sol Bamba put them ahead, Jack Stephens scored an injury-time equaliser but Kenneth Zohore scored an even later winner.

Brighton face Burnley in the late kick-off on Saturday, Tottenham entertain Leicester on Sunday with Wolves at home to Newcastle on Monday night.