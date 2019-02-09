League One: Forfar strengthen play-off hopes with win over Airdrieonians

Adam Eckersley scored as Forfar beat Airdrieonians

Forfar took a firm grip on a League One play-off place with a 2-0 victory against Airdrieonians.

Goals from Gary Irvine and Adam Eckersley moved them up to third, level on points with Raith Rovers and nine ahead of their opponents.

Arbroath's clash with Stranraer was abandoned after 13 minutes due to high winds.

Montrose missed the chance to close the gap on the top four as they were beaten 1-0 at lowly Stenhousemuir.

Substitute Greg Hurst struck in the 68th minute to move Stenhousemuir off the bottom of the table.

Play had got under way at Gayfield Park, but minutes after the hosts' goalkeeper Darren Jamieson had taken a goal-kick which had blown back and went out for a corner, the game was called off.

The other two teams in play-off positions - Raith and East Fife - were not in action due to their Scottish Cup exploits.