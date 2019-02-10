Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss 'interested' to see if Kilmarnock's Alan Power is cited

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Did Alan Power deserve more than a yellow card?

Rangers' manager Steven Gerrard says it he will be "interested" to see if retrospective action is taken against Kilmarnock's Alan Power following the sides' Scottish Cup last-16 draw.

Power's high challenge on Ryan Jack in the first half of the goalless draw warranted a yellow card from Alan Muir.

On Friday, Rangers' Allan McGregor was retrospectively charged for a challenge on Aberdeen's Lewis Ferguson.

"I'll be interested to see if there's a citing," manager Gerrard said.

"I don't know who points the citings out, but I'll be interested to see what happens."

McGregor was cited by the Scottish FA compliance officer following the 4-2 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie, although the Ibrox club are appealing against the decision.

Rangers also lost an appeal against Alfredo Morelos' red card in the same game, with the Colombian forward given a three-game ban.

"I just hope that moving forward we can find some consistency," said Gerrard.

"Alfredo's done, he'll serve his punishment. I'm told he will be back for the replay and I'm sure he will be really, really looking forward to that game and it will be great to have him available again."

Rangers will face Kilmarnock again on Wednesday, 20 February in a replay after their cup draw, with James Tavernier missing a penalty as both sides drew a blank.

"We have played better and we can play better and we came here to win the game," Gerrard told Premier Sports.

"When you take into consideration we had a war at Aberdeen on Wednesday and the travel, I'm satisfied.

"I'm pleased with the clean sheet and a lot of performances, I thought young Ross McCrorie was outstanding, especially second half, you won't see a better enforcer performance than that."