Premier League quick stats: Arsenal, Mane, Manchester United, Zaha
-
- From the section Premier League
Liverpool's unbeaten run at Anfield continued with a thumping victory over Bournemouth, while Manchester United claimed their sixth consecutive away win with victory at Fulham.
Cardiff netted yet another late winner to steal all three points against Southampton and Watford's Andre Gray ended his goal drought with the decisive strike at Vicarage Road.
Elsewhere, Wilfried Zaha scored his first home league goal of the season as the Eagles drew with West Ham, and Arsenal's run of conceding away goals went on, although they were able to claim victory at Huddersfield.
Here are the best of Saturday's Premier League stats:
- Arsenal claimed victory at Huddersfield but Sead Kolasinac's own goal means they are still the only side without an away clean sheet in the Premier League this season.
- That own goal was Huddersfield's first goal in 597 minutes in all competitions - their last was scored by Steve Mounie in the defeat to Burnley on 2 January.
- Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth, meaning they are now unbeaten in their last 34 Premier League home games (24 wins, 10 draws).
- Sadio Mane opened the scoring at Anfield - he has scored in four consecutive Premier League appearances within a single season for the first time in his career.
- Since his Liverpool debut in August 2017, Andy Robertson has assisted more Premier League goals (11) than any other defender - he set up Georginio Wijnaldum's fine finish against Bournemouth.
- Everton's defeat means they have lost three Premier League games in a row for the first time since January 2018.
- Andre Gray's tap-in for Watford against the Toffees ended a run of 10 Premier League appearances without a goal for the striker, his longest goal drought in the competition.
- Southampton were beaten 2-1 by Cardiff, meaning they have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 Premier League games.
- Kenneth Zohore's 93rd-minute winner was the Bluebirds' third 90+ minute winner of the season - a joint-high figure with Wolves.
- Wilfried Zaha's 76th-minute equaliser at Selhurst Park was his first home goal in 11 games in all competitions for Crystal Palace - his previous home goal came against West Brom on the final day of the 2017-18 campaign.
- Manchester United's 3-0 win at Fulham means they have won six consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time since May 2009.
- Caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has picked up 25 points in the Premier League since taking over in December (W8 D1), more than any other manager has managed in his first nine games in charge of a single club in the competition.