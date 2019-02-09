Morecambe: Aaron Collins joins League Two club after release by Wolves

Aaron Collins began his career at Newport County before joining Wolves

Morecambe have signed winger Aaron Collins on a deal until the end of the season after his release by Wolves.

The 21-year-old made 11 appearances while on loan at Colchester United earlier this season, scoring once.

Collins began his career at Newport County before joining Wolves in January 2016 as an 18-year-old.

"Aaron will give us another option," Morecambe manager Jim Bentley said. "Whenever we've seen him play, he's always impressed us."

