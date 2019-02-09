Southampton fans caught making Emiliano Sala Cardiff City taunts

Media playback is not supported on this device Emiliano Sala: Cardiff and Southampton observe minute's silence for Argentine forward

Southampton plan to ban two supporters who taunted Cardiff City fans about the death of striker Emiliano Sala.

The 28-year-old Argentine died in a plane crash almost three weeks ago, with his body found on Thursday.

Two Saints fans were pictured making aeroplane gestures during their side's 2-1 home defeat by the Bluebirds and were spoken to by Hampshire Police.

"Such behaviour has no place in our game and will not be tolerated at St Mary's," a club statement read.

"Southampton Football Club can confirm that two fans were detained and had their details taken by police during our match against Cardiff City on Saturday.

"The club will continue to work with Hampshire Police to identify any individuals deemed to have made indecent gestures towards Cardiff supporters.

"The club will be taking an extremely firm stance against anyone involved and intends to ban those supporters identified."

After Cardiff's injury-time win, Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock said: "We wanted to do it for Emiliano and I'm really proud the lads have done him justice."

There were tributes and a minute's silence before the game started.