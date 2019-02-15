Doncaster Rovers v Crystal Palace

Ben Whiteman, centre, scored twice as Doncaster beat Oldham to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time in 63 years

TEAM NEWS

Doncaster named the same side in their last two league games, both of which they won, and could again be unchanged.

Andy Butler is available after missing the fourth-round win against Oldham due to a ban, but cup-tied pair Tyler Smith and Rian McLean are ineligible.

Crystal Palace midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate is back in contention after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.

Palace are waiting to hear if winger Wilfried Zaha will be available.

The Ivorian has appealed against a one-match ban for improper conduct, which was imposed by the FA following his behaviour after being sent off at Southampton on 30 January.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: Opportunity certainly knocks. What a chance for Doncaster Rovers to write a special chapter in their history and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

However, it would be only a second appearance in 24 years in the last eight for Crystal Palace and, with many of the big boys absent, increase their dream of another day at Wembley.

Having just got past Grimsby and then knocked out Tottenham, Roy Hodgson will be aware that his team's attitude has to be right to progress and deny Doncaster a memorable story.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann: "We won't change the way we play. We will play our game.

"I'd be mad to try to sit behind the ball against Crystal Palace and let them have the ball.

"If it's good enough, then great. If it's not, at least we gave it a good go."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "Now, more than ever, you need to be wary in these sort of games.

"If you lose to a lower league team, it is seen as a giant-killing. If we had lost to Tottenham, no-one would have batted an eyelid.

"I am convinced that no Palace player will enter the field with a feeling of complacency, or underestimating our opponent. We have to make sure we do what we are capable of doing."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Rovers will fancy their chances in this tie - they are going well in League One, they are at home and there will be a great atmosphere.

Crystal Palace will be ready, though. Defensively they are very well organised and I think attack-wise they have been playing well of late too.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first time the sides have met in the FA Cup.

Doncaster have lost just one of their last seven matches against Palace (W3, D3).

The Eagles' last win away to Doncaster was a 5-1 victory at Belle Vue in the fourth tier in 1960.

Doncaster Rovers

Doncaster's four previous appearances in the FA Cup fifth round all came in the 1950s, most recently a 2-0 home defeat by Tottenham in 1956.

Prior to the latest round of games, they were the top scorers in this season's FA Cup proper, having scored 16 times in five matches (including one replay).

Rovers last beat a top-flight side in the FA Cup in January 1985: 1-0 v QPR in the third round.

Doncaster have lost two of their last 18 games in all competitions (W12, D4).

They are unbeaten at home since losing to Sunderland in October.

Crystal Palace

Palace are in the FA Cup fifth round for the third time in five seasons.

The Eagles can reach the quarter-finals for just the second time in 24 years, having done so as part of their run to the final in 2016.

A win would equal Roy Hodgson's best FA Cup run as a manager - he guided Fulham to the last eight in 2009 and 2010.

Palace have not lost an FA Cup tie against a third-tier side since being defeated by Cambridge United in the third round in the 1999-2000 season. The Londoners were themselves then in the second tier.

Their last FA Cup defeat against a team two divisions below them came in the third round in 1993 when - as a Premier League side - they lost to third-tier Hartlepool.

Palace have won five of their last seven away games in the FA Cup (D1, L1).

