Scottish Premiership
Motherwell1Hearts0

Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 14Grimshaw
  • 5Aldred
  • 18Dunne
  • 2Tait
  • 8Campbell
  • 23Gorrin
  • 28Turnbull
  • 32Hastie
  • 9Main
  • 12Ariyibi

Substitutes

  • 4McHugh
  • 6Hartley
  • 11Frear
  • 13Ferguson
  • 22Donnelly
  • 24Johnson
  • 35Scott

Hearts

  • 13Doyle
  • 4Souttar
  • 6Berra
  • 3Shaughnessy
  • 23Mulraney
  • 7Bozanic
  • 10Sutchuin-Djoum
  • 9Clare
  • 26Godinho
  • 14Naismith
  • 19Ikpeazu

Substitutes

  • 1Zlamal
  • 8Lee
  • 17Garuccio
  • 18MacLean
  • 25Brandon
  • 28Dikamona
  • 35Keena
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamHearts
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Motherwell 1, Heart of Midlothian 0. Jake Hastie (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Curtis Main.

Tom Aldred (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).

Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell).

Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).

Charles Dunne (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Alex Rodriguez.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

  • Motherwell have lost six of their past eight league games against Hearts (W1 D1), failing to score in five of those matches.
  • Hearts have won three of their past four visits to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership (L1) - as many victories as in their previous 13 trips to Fir Park in the competition prior to this.
  • Motherwell are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak in the Scottish Premiership - they last won six consecutive top-flight games between December 2013 and January 2014.
  • Hearts have won back-to-back away league games for the first time since winning their opening three away fixtures of this season; the third victory in that run came against Motherwell.
  • Steven Naismith's winner against Kilmarnock in Hearts' last away league game was his first league goal since December - the Scottish forward has now been directly involved in 39% of Hearts' league goals (12/31 - 9 goals, 3 assists).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25183459144557
2Rangers26157455203552
3Aberdeen26145743311247
4Kilmarnock25137537251246
5Hearts2613493130143
6St Johnstone26115102732-538
7Motherwell26113122834-636
8Hibernian269893628835
9Livingston2687112728-131
10Dundee2646162252-3018
11Hamilton2653181753-3618
12St Mirren2634191954-3513
View full Scottish Premiership table

