Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Motherwell v Heart of Midlothian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 14Grimshaw
- 5Aldred
- 18Dunne
- 2Tait
- 8Campbell
- 23Gorrin
- 28Turnbull
- 32Hastie
- 9Main
- 12Ariyibi
Substitutes
- 4McHugh
- 6Hartley
- 11Frear
- 13Ferguson
- 22Donnelly
- 24Johnson
- 35Scott
Hearts
- 13Doyle
- 4Souttar
- 6Berra
- 3Shaughnessy
- 23Mulraney
- 7Bozanic
- 10Sutchuin-Djoum
- 9Clare
- 26Godinho
- 14Naismith
- 19Ikpeazu
Substitutes
- 1Zlamal
- 8Lee
- 17Garuccio
- 18MacLean
- 25Brandon
- 28Dikamona
- 35Keena
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt saved. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 1, Heart of Midlothian 0. Jake Hastie (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Curtis Main.
Tom Aldred (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).
Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Motherwell).
Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).
Charles Dunne (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Alex Rodriguez.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
- Motherwell have lost six of their past eight league games against Hearts (W1 D1), failing to score in five of those matches.
- Hearts have won three of their past four visits to Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership (L1) - as many victories as in their previous 13 trips to Fir Park in the competition prior to this.
- Motherwell are currently enjoying a five-game winning streak in the Scottish Premiership - they last won six consecutive top-flight games between December 2013 and January 2014.
- Hearts have won back-to-back away league games for the first time since winning their opening three away fixtures of this season; the third victory in that run came against Motherwell.
- Steven Naismith's winner against Kilmarnock in Hearts' last away league game was his first league goal since December - the Scottish forward has now been directly involved in 39% of Hearts' league goals (12/31 - 9 goals, 3 assists).