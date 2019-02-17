Kilmarnock v Celtic
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app
- Kilmarnock have won two of their past four league games against Celtic (D1 L1) - as many victories as in their previous 54 Scottish Premiership matches against them beforehand.
- Celtic have lost both of their past two trips to Kilmarnock in the league - only against Rangers have they ever lost three consecutive away Scottish Premiership matches versus a single opponent (in November 2000, March 2008 and February 2010).
- Kilmarnock's 1-2 defeat against Hearts in their last home league game ended a run of five consecutive victories on home soil - Killie last lost back-to-back league games at Rugby Park in November 2017 (run of three).
- Celtic have won all five of their league games in 2019, scoring 13 and conceding none.
- Kilmarnock have made just 41 changes to their starting line-up between Scottish Premiership games this season (level with Aberdeen) - no side has made fewer.