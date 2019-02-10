Women's FA Cup fourth round: Reading crush Keynsham 13-0, Huddersfield shock Charlton

Reading midfielder Fara Williams has been capped 168 times by England, scoring 40 goals for her country

Fara Williams scored five as Reading thrashed fourth-tier Keynsham 13-0 to reach the Women's FA Cup fifth round.

Victory earned Reading a home tie with fellow Women's Super League side Birmingham City, who won 3-1 at Yeovil.

Keynsham, of National League Division One South West, were the lowest-ranked side left in the competition.

That honour now belongs to third-tier Huddersfield, who came from 3-0 down to force extra-time at Championship side Charlton before winning on penalties.

The Northern Premier club's win was the day's solitary upset as, elsewhere, Liverpool beat Milton Keynes 6-0 while Championship quartet Durham, Aston Villa, Millwall and Sheffield United also progressed.

Durham comfortably saw off third-tier Cardiff City 5-1 to set up a fifth-round trip to top-flight Bristol City, while Millwall beat Lewes 1-0 thanks to Grace Neville's injury-time winner.

Villa came from behind to win 2-1 and avoid a shock at Northern Premier outfit Stoke City and they will next play Sheffield United, who also defeated a third-tier side, winning 2-0 at Loughborough Foxes.

The fifth round ties take place on 17 February, with Arsenal's visit to holders Chelsea and WSL table-toppers Manchester City's trip to Championship leaders Tottenham Hotspur the pick of the eight matches.

Updated fifth-round draw in full

Liverpool v Millwall Lionesses

Bristol City v Durham Women

Reading v Birmingham City

Chelsea v Arsenal

Manchester United v London Bees

West Ham United v Huddersfield Town

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City