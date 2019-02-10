SWPL: Glasgow City postpone Rangers match due to 'sudden bereavement'
Women's Football
Glasgow City have postponed Sunday's opening Scottish Women's Premier League game of the season against Rangers following a "sudden bereavement within the GCFC family".
The club were due to begin the defence of their title at Petershill Park.
In a statement they thanked Rangers for their "co-operation and understanding at this difficult time".
The Scottish FA posted on Twitter: "Our thoughts are with everyone at Glasgow City FC at this sad time."