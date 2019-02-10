Kat Lindner: Former Glasgow City player dies aged 39

Kat Lindner in action for Glasgow City in the Champions League in 2011

Former Glasgow City forward Kat Lindner has died suddenly at the age of 39.

City postponed Sunday's opening game of the season, citing a "bereavement within the GCFC family", thanking opponents Rangers for their "co-operation and understanding".

It later emerged German-born Lindner - the partner of club co-founder Laura Montgomery - had died on Saturday.

"The club is devastated to announce that Katharina Lindner (Kat), sadly passed away," said a City statement.

Lindner - who City described as "an incredible athlete" - moved to Scotland in 2005, winning every domestic trophy with City as well as playing in the Champions League.

She appeared 173 times for City, scoring 128 goals. In total she helped the club win five league titles, two Scottish Cup and two League Cups.

She retired in 2011, with then-City head coach Eddie Wolecki Black calling her as "one of the finest players ever to play in Scotland".

After retiring, Lindner was a lecturer at the University of Stirling specialising in gender, sport and queer theory within the media, communications and culture department.