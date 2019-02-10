SWPL: Celtic ready for 'ultimate challenge' when they face Hibs

Natalie Ross scored twice for Celtic and created a third as they beat Forfar 4-0

Next opponents Hibernian will present the "ultimate challenge" to Celtic, says head coach Eddie Wolecki Black after his side started their season with a thumping victory.

Goals from Natalie Ross after strikes from Sarah Ewens and Josephine Giard gave Celtic a 4-0 win over Forfar.

They now face last term's runners-up Hibernian - who finished 20 points above them - on Sunday.

"We'll go into that game with confidence," said Wolecki Black.

Celtic set their stall out

Celtic have targeted the league title and Champions League qualification, and aim to become Scotland's first full-time women's team later in the campaign.

It is a bold ambition for a team that finished so far off top spot last year - 23 points behind champions Glasgow City.

But they began their season with a rousing win over Forfar Farmington, and they were further boosted by Hibs' goalless draw with Spartans.

Celtic lost all four games against Hibs last season, conceding 23 goals, but Sunday's clash could illustrate whether Wolecki Black's side are ready to threaten the established top teams.

"Obviously we've been working on quite a lot of new things and that came to fruition today," said Wolecki Black, who is in his first full season as Celtic head coach. "I'm very happy with three points and the performance.

"You always want to go and play teams that you view as the ultimate challenge, you want to go in with a lot of confidence.

"It's obviously a good gauge to find out where we are right now, and that's exactly what I'll be looking forward to."

Newly-promoted Motherwell began their top-flight campaign with a 1-0 win over Stirling University at Fir Park.

Tragedy hits City fixture

Glasgow City postponed their game against Rangers following the death of former player Kat Lindner.

The club were due to begin the defence of their title at Petershill Park.

In a statement they thanked Rangers for their "co-operation and understanding at this difficult time".

The Scottish FA posted on Twitter: "Our thoughts are with everyone at Glasgow City FC at this sad time."

United denied

Dundee United were denied a win in their debut season in SWPL 2.

Laurie Denney found the net with a 20-yard lob, but 17-year-old Ellie Cowie earned St Johnstone a draw.

Promotion favourites Hearts fought back from behind to beat Hamilton Academical through a Rachel Walkingshaw goal and a Danni Pagliarulo penalty.

Glasgow Girls and Partick Thistle finished goalless, while Hutchison Vale's clash with Kilmarnock was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.