Mick Kennedy helped Portsmouth win promotion to the top flight in 1987

Former Portsmouth and Republic of Ireland midfielder Mick Kennedy has died at the age of 57.

Kennedy, who won two caps for Ireland, was part of the Pompey team that won promotion to England's top division in 1987.

He represented several other clubs, including Huddersfield, Middlesbrough, Bradford and Stoke, before ending his career at Wigan in 1994.

Kennedy was inducted into Portsmouth's Hall of Fame in 2018.